Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.13. 3,170,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,321. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

