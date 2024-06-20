Czech National Bank Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Czech National Bank lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,989,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,620. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $82.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

