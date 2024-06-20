Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $5,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ALL traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.59. 1,909,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,481. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

