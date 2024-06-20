Czech National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Czech National Bank decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after acquiring an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $150.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,931. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

