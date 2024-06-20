D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading 8.4% Higher

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.94. 282,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 393,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $545.88 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 2.68.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $413.93 million for the quarter.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
