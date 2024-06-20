D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading 8.4% Higher

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.94. 282,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 393,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $545.88 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 2.68.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $413.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 63,390 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 246.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 251,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.