Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 23,773.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 229,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,861,000 after acquiring an additional 228,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,112,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,469. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

