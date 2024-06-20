Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Down 3.9%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.75. Approximately 392,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,242,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,166,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,780 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,400,000 after purchasing an additional 43,621 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after buying an additional 132,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,730,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.