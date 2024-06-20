DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00076299 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010708 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

