Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Trimmed by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.61. The stock had a trading volume of 362,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,060. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.58. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

