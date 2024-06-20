Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lessened by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

DE stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $381.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,443. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

