Dell Technologies’ (DELL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies stock opened at $149.15 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,857,539 shares of company stock worth $781,118,135. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.