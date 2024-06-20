DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.26

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 53207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

