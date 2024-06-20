Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 49.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 406,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $107,043,000 after purchasing an additional 134,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.07. The company had a trading volume of 932,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,876. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.67. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

