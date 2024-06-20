Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $682.85. The stock had a trading volume of 831,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $294.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $619.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.