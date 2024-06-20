Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $18.48 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,256. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

