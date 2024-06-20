Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,926 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.47. 65,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,349. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

