Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 889 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA stock remained flat at $50.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 314,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,219. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

