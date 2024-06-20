Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 107,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,650. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

