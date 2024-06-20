Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Up 4.8%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 102,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 149,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DNTH shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,761,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

