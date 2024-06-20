DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Cut to $17.75 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.50 to $17.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DBRG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth about $19,351,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 261,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,377,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,985,000 after buying an additional 83,381 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 293,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 355,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

