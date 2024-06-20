Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 108.2% in the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 393,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 204,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,753,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,135.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.85. 21,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,277. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.59.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

