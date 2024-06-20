Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Diversified Energy has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

About Diversified Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

