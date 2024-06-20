DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 2,613,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,588,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

DLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,948,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in DLocal by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after purchasing an additional 936,558 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $14,783,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $9,949,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 552,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

