DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.53.
About DNP Select Income Fund
