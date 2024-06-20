DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 191,663 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,027,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 800,351 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 1,439,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

