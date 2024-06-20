Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 33.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.