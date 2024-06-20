Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

DG traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.51. 263,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,521. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average of $140.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

