Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOMO. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

DOMO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 89,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,094. Domo has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,572.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,572.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Domo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

