Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Shares Down 6.8%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 30,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 39,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Drone Delivery Canada Stock Up 4.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Drone Delivery Canada
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.
