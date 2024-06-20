Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Raised by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DUK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.87.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on DUK. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK
Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy
In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
