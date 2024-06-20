DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRRX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 3,366.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 144.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 121,930 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.59 on Friday. DURECT has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $5.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

