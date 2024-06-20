Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DYN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

DYN opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $35.98.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,834.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,834.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $73,162.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,967.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,485 over the last three months. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

