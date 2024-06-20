e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $250.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $214.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.93.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $213.73 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 96.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $133,940,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $95,611,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,299,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

