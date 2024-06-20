Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 602,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,281,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $327.59 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $189.26 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

