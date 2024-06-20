eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Sells $111,690.46 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

