Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 4.3%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.63. 168,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 822,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $69,626.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,252.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $32,487.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $253,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,682 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $69,626.62. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,252.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $239,495. 24.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $162,502,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,053 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,181 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,805,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 590,299 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

