Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in May

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.3 days.

Elis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELSSF opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Elis has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

