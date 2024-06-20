Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in May

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.3 days.
Elis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELSSF opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Elis has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.
Elis Company Profile
