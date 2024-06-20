Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires 3,864 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 42.1% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $200,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,837,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,766,000 after buying an additional 527,000 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $548.31. 2,872,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,386. The company has a market cap of $473.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.21 and its 200-day moving average is $505.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

