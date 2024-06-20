Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 223 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,331,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,252,961. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.61 and a 200-day moving average of $194.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $576.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.