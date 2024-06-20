Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 287 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFAT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.38. 360,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,213. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.