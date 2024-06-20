Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Shares Up 2.5%

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 5,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 2,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
Embassy Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98.
About Embassy Bancorp
Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposits, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Embassy Bancorp
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Embassy Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embassy Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.