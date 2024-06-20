Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Shares Up 2.5%

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 5,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 2,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Embassy Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98.

About Embassy Bancorp

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposits, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit.

