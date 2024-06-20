Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $108.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

