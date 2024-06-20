Emprise Bank Takes $630,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,431,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $504.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

