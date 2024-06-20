Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Insider Sells $89,589.78 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

