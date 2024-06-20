Energi (NRG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $439,663.80

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $439,663.80 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00042583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,873,758 coins and its circulating supply is 77,870,638 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

