Energi Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $820,722.09 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00042762 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,927,860 coins and its circulating supply is 77,928,288 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

