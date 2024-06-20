Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 85,202 shares changing hands.

Enertopia Trading Up 113.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada.

