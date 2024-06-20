EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,120 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 985,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 340,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.77. The company had a trading volume of 150,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.34 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

