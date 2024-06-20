EOS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $108.35 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $108.35 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000673 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000876 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001267 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,496,731,075 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

