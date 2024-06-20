Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allient Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allient in a report released on Monday, June 17th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Allient’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Allient’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Allient had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $146.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.84 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Allient stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Allient has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $432.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,069,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

